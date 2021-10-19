Angelina Jolie Makes an Elegant Arrival in Bronze Gown & Matching Pumps With Children at ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie made an elegant arrival tonight in Los Angeles for the “Eternals” premiere.

Stepping out in head-to-toe bronze, the Oscar-winning actress made her way across the red carpet in a strapless floor-length gown by Balmain and matching pointed pumps.

Angelina Jolie at the “Eternals” Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 18, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

She was joined by her children at the star-studded event, which included fellow actors Kumail Nanjiani, Malin Akerman, Kit Harrington and more.

Marvel’s “Eternals” tells the story of immortal beings with superhuman powers who reunite to battle the evil Deviants. The action film will debut nationwide on Nov. 5.

Angelina Jolie at the “Eternals” Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 18, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt was last seen by her side on the red carpet last month at Variety’s Power of Women event. For the occasion, Jolie wore a similar hue in a pleated silk dress by Harith Hashim while Zahara went had on a belted white jumpsuit and leather sneakers.

Angelina Jolie and her children at the “Eternals” Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 18, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

In July, Jolie and her children enjoyed a vacation in Italy, where Jolie was seen in a draped gray Brunello Cucinelli caftan atop a long black dress with Dolce & Gabbana mules.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray, and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin, Versus, and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers and Nike sneakers.

See more of Angelina Jolie’s best shoe moments.