Angelina Jolie Revamps Eveningwear in Sharp Blazer and Flowing Skirt With Her Kids at ‘Eternals’ London Premiere

Angelina Jolie turned eveningwear on its head today in a look that mixed suiting and formal gowns at the “Eternals” screening in London.
The “Maleficent” star hit the red carpet with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox Jolie-Pitt, wearing a layered Valentino Haute Couture ensemble. Her outfit featured an unbuttoned white blouse beneath a black blazer, with rolled-up sleeves that revealed its black silk lining. The star added further drama to her look with a sweeping black skirt, which flowed on the carpet and gave her look a gown-like appearance. Jolie kept her accessories versatile with a thick gold ring and gold Cartier watch.
Though the “Salt” actress’ shoes couldn’t be seen, it’s highly possible Jolie was wearing heeled sandals or pointed-toe pumps beneath her voluminous skirt. While on the “Eternals” press tour, the actress has regularly worn both styles in strappy silhouettes, neutral and metallic tones.
Menswear-inspired blazers have become a wardrobe staple for many, adding a sharp finish to most looks as a versatile jacket or layering piece. In addition to Jolie, stars like Ashley Benson, Chrissy Teigen and Dakota Johnson have worn business-like blazers from Fendi, Blaze Milano, Gucci and more top brands in recent weeks.
Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.
