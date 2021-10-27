Angelina Jolie Revamps Eveningwear in Sharp Blazer and Flowing Skirt With Her Kids at ‘Eternals’ London Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Angelina Jolie turned eveningwear on its head today in a look that mixed suiting and formal gowns at the “Eternals” screening in London.

The “Maleficent” star hit the red carpet with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox Jolie-Pitt, wearing a layered Valentino Haute Couture ensemble. Her outfit featured an unbuttoned white blouse beneath a black blazer, with rolled-up sleeves that revealed its black silk lining. The star added further drama to her look with a sweeping black skirt, which flowed on the carpet and gave her look a gown-like appearance. Jolie kept her accessories versatile with a thick gold ring and gold Cartier watch.

Angelina Jolie attends a screening of “Eternals” in London. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Angelina Jolie and her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend a screening of “Eternals” in London. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Though the “Salt” actress’ shoes couldn’t be seen, it’s highly possible Jolie was wearing heeled sandals or pointed-toe pumps beneath her voluminous skirt. While on the “Eternals” press tour, the actress has regularly worn both styles in strappy silhouettes, neutral and metallic tones.

Angelina Jolie attends a screening of “Eternals” in London. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Menswear-inspired blazers have become a wardrobe staple for many, adding a sharp finish to most looks as a versatile jacket or layering piece. In addition to Jolie, stars like Ashley Benson, Chrissy Teigen and Dakota Johnson have worn business-like blazers from Fendi, Blaze Milano, Gucci and more top brands in recent weeks.

Angelina Jolie attends a screening of “Eternals” in London. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

Sharpen your fall looks with a black blazer.

