André Leon Talley Stars in Ugg’s New ‘Feel’ Campaign 

For André Leon Talley, Uggs are “comfort food” for the feet.

The former “Vogue” editor, book author and longtime Ugg-lover is the star of the brand’s latest “Feel” campaign, which launched last year and highlights inspiring stories from “industry icons.”

The partnership was announced via a series of images, which show Talley posing in front of his home in White Plains, New York. In one shot, Talley wears the Neumel chukka — which retail for $130 on Ugg.com — teamed with a vibrant red puffer coat and a wide-brim hat. In another photograph, Talley is seen in the brand’s Tasman slipper style with a butterfly-adorned poncho and a cowl neck scarf. The Tasman slippers offer soft suede uppers with an embroidered braid for $100.

Of the brand, Talley shared he first thought “Ugg had a connotation of being tacky. People said, ‘Oh, I would never be caught wearing an Ugg.’ I said it for a very long time too, and then I found an Ugg and put it on. It’s extraordinary and it’s a confidence boost — the Classic Boot is just great. I have no shame. I am very proud of Ugg and I love wearing Ugg. I have wardrobes upon wardrobes of Ugg! I think that it’s a great shoe, and I’m sure that it’s a great shoe all over the world. I just think it’s a very, very wonderful shoe.”

In return, Ugg raved over Talley. “André Leon Talley is an inspiration. His story has been told many times, quite rightly, because his achievements are unique and significant,” said Andrea O’Donnell, President, Ugg and Koolaburra by Ugg of Decker Brands. “He has been a fan of the Ugg brand for some time and we are superfans of his. Not only did he change the fashion industry and make his mark on modern day culture, but he did so by being unapologetically himself.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Talley made his adoration for Ugg known. In December, Talley confessed to being Ugg’s number one fan while presenting the brand’s parent company Decker Brands with FN’s 2020 Company of the Year Award at the FN Achievement Awards.

“I am the No. 1 Ugg fan,” Talley shared. “In fact, you’ve seen me so many times on the front row [during] Fashion Weeks… in the international global fashion cities — Paris, London, Milan and Rome — wearing the classic Ugg boot.”

