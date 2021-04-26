Andra Day Glistens in a Shimmery Gold Drape Dress & Strappy Sandals at the 2021 Oscars

Andra Day was a glimmering sight at the 2021 Oscars.

On Sunday, Day stepped onto the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a shimmery gold drape dress from Vera Wang. The gown featured a high slit, a cutout design at the waist and two straps that fell on the right shoulder.

The toga-like look was complimented by Day’s effortlessly curly updo and jewel drop earrings. Day also accessorized with a chain bracelet and a gold clutch. As for footwear, Day opted for gold strappy sandals. The shoes featured crisscross straps across the toe and sat atop a stiletto heel. Tonight is a big night for Day as she has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Andra Day arrives at the Oscars. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Gold ensembles have been popular tonight as Leslie Odom Jr. also sported the hue on the red carpet. The actor looked like an award himself as he opted for a metallic gold suit. On his feet, Odom Jr. sported glossy black patent leather loafers.

Andra Day CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Carey Mulligan also stepped out in the gleaming hue. The actress opted for a gold sequin two piece that featured a bandeau top and a billowing skirt. Mulligan has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Promising Young Woman.”

The 93rd Academy Awards kicks off in Los Angeles on Sunday with a slightly new look. COVID-19 restrictions — and testing — will be in place for the intimate, in-person event with two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre. David Fincher’s “Mank” is the most nominated film with 10 total nods, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.” Other nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Carrie Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis.

