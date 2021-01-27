Amy Poehler’s Wild Cheeseburger Sneakers Look Almost Good Enough to Eat

When it comes to Amy Poehler’s famous sense of humor, nothing is safe — not even her shoes.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star stopped by a local grocery store on Tuesday, leaving with full bags and a chic seasonal ensemble. Poehler opted for an easygoing gray tee for the outing layered under an army green jacket and dark-wash skinny jeans; she then rounded out the look with a black crossbody bag, protective face mask and the wildest sneakers.

Amy Poehler hits the grocery store in skinny jeans and the wildest sneakers, Los Angeles, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Staying on-theme for the purpose of her shopping trip, the comedian laced up realistic cheeseburger sneakers to complete her look. The stacked pair featured all the best parts of the classic American sandwich, from the meat patty to the lettuce and tomato and even dangling corners of cheese hanging off the edge. Completed with studded uppers to represent a sesame seed bun, the unique Extra Cheese Plz Burger sneakers come from Dolls Kill and once retailed for $88 though they are currently sold out.

Amy Poehler hits the grocery store in skinny jeans and the wildest sneakers, Los Angeles, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer look at Amy Poehler’s wild cheeseburger sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Dolls Kill Extra Cheese Plz sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolls Kill

Throughout the past few months, heading to the grocery store in chic attire has become a regular occurrence for the “Blades of Glory” actress. While she may not always be in wild sneakers, Poehler prefers dark pants and jeans to start her off-duty style; she then layers in a relaxed tee or sweatshirt and sometimes even includes a stylish blazer during colder days. For footwear, the actress consistently debuts a new style, previously wearing leather boots, lace-up brogues and Nike sneakers.

Amy Poehler out grocery shopping in Los Angeles, Jan. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

Amy Poehler out grocery shopping in Los Angeles, Dec. 30, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Amy Poehler out grocery shopping in Los Angeles, Nov. 23, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

