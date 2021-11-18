America Ferrera Embraces the Classics in Little Black Dress With Pumps for ‘Stephen Colbert’

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and guest America Ferrera during Wednesday's November 17, 2021 show.

America Ferrera proves the little black dress is always chic.

The “Ugly Betty” actress appeared on Wednesday night’s episode of the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in NYC while wearing a sophisticated look. The ensemble featured a sleek black dress that had a plunging square neckline.

When it came down to the shoes, Ferrera popped on a pair of black pumps that incorporated a chic strap along the midfoot that added an elegant finish.

Ferrera’s typical fashion aesthetic consists of easy styles that are trendy and modern. Throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that she enjoys wearing printed flowy dresses, oversized tailoring, structured outerwear, colorful separates and slouchy T-shirts. For shoes, Ferrera gravitates towards a myriad of options from sharp pumps to breezy sandals, and it all depends on the vibe of her overall aesthetic.

Ferrera is known throughout the industry for her portrayal of the quirky and honest character Betty Suarez on the hit ABC television show “Ugly Betty.” As for some of her other ventures within the fashion industry, she collaborated with Carolina Herrera to create a collection of white T-shirts that had the slogan “Make America Ferrera Again” etched across the front. She also joined teams with The North Face to create a capsule collection of T-shirts that helped shed light on women’s empowerment.

