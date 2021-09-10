×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Amelia Hamlin Gives Casual Glamour in a Black Peek-A-Boo Dress & Thong-Toe Sandals

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Celebrities Attend Revolve Gallery NYFW Event
Katie Holmes: Gianvito Rossi
Kendall Jenner: Simon Miller
Kim Kardashian: Yeezy
Hailey Baldwin: Bottega Veneta
View Gallery 10 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amelia Hamlin radiates an effortless cool with her latest look.

The model was snapped while at the inaugural Revolve Gallery party yesterday while in New York City during New York Fashion Week. For the ensemble, Hamlin donned a chic black dress that incorporated a peek-a-boo design that’s growing in prominence. 

Amelia Hamlin at the inaugural REVOLVE GALLERY
Amelia Hamlin at the inaugural REVOLVE GALLERY.
CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Amelia Hamlin at the inaugural REVOLVE GALLERY
A closer look at Amelia Hamlin’ black square-toe sandals.
CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Hamlin slipped on a pair of black square-toe sandals that gave the ensemble an even trendier appearance.

Riddled throughout Hamlin’s Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing contemporary and comfortable styles that feel easy and trendy. She’s a fan of flowy dresses, colorful activewear, intricate bikini and slouchy outerwear. For shoes, she typically gravitates towards chic silhouettes like pumps, heeled sandals, eye-catching sneakers and even cowboy boots.

Hamlin is a model who has already started to make her mark in the fashion industry. Hamlin has starred in campaigns for What Goes Around Comes Around and Hudson Jeans. She has walked runway shows for The Blonds and Dennis Basso. Hamlin also sat front row at the Dundas x Revolve party that took place yesterday. The influencer and her sister Delilah Belle also released their own athleisure line in partnership with L.A. Collective’s Jaynee and Karl Singer in 2019.

 Slide on a pair of square-toe sandals and add a touch of sophistication to your outfits, inspired by Amelia Hamlin.

 

 

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals, $130

Manu Atelier 50mm Napa Strappy Ankle-Tie Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Manu Atelier 50mm Napa Strappy Ankle-Tie Sandals, $355

Ted Baker Teffip Square Toe Spaghetti Strap Mid Heeled Sandal
CREDIT: Ted Baker

To Buy: Ted Baker Teffip Square Toe Spaghetti Strap Mid Heeled Sandal, $180

Click through the gallery for more stars in thong-toe sandals over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad