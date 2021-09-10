Amelia Hamlin Gives Casual Glamour in a Black Peek-A-Boo Dress & Thong-Toe Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amelia Hamlin radiates an effortless cool with her latest look.

The model was snapped while at the inaugural Revolve Gallery party yesterday while in New York City during New York Fashion Week. For the ensemble, Hamlin donned a chic black dress that incorporated a peek-a-boo design that’s growing in prominence.

Amelia Hamlin at the inaugural REVOLVE GALLERY. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Amelia Hamlin’ black square-toe sandals. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Hamlin slipped on a pair of black square-toe sandals that gave the ensemble an even trendier appearance.

Riddled throughout Hamlin’s Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing contemporary and comfortable styles that feel easy and trendy. She’s a fan of flowy dresses, colorful activewear, intricate bikini and slouchy outerwear. For shoes, she typically gravitates towards chic silhouettes like pumps, heeled sandals, eye-catching sneakers and even cowboy boots.

Hamlin is a model who has already started to make her mark in the fashion industry. Hamlin has starred in campaigns for What Goes Around Comes Around and Hudson Jeans. She has walked runway shows for The Blonds and Dennis Basso. Hamlin also sat front row at the Dundas x Revolve party that took place yesterday. The influencer and her sister Delilah Belle also released their own athleisure line in partnership with L.A. Collective’s Jaynee and Karl Singer in 2019.

