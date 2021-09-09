Amelia Hamlin Walks the Runway in a Very Edgy Grecian Goddess Peekaboo Dress With Lace-Up Sandals for NYFW

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amelia Hamlin exhibits how to be edgy and fashion-forward while on the runway.

The model, 20, walked the runway for the Bronx and Banco’s spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week yesterday. Outfit-wise, Hamlin sported a green maxi dress from the brand, which featured a sizable cutout in the bodice and an intricate peekaboo design through the garment.

Amelia Hamlin walks the runway for Bronx and Banco NYFW spring 2022. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Amelia Hamlin’s brown lace-up sandals. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hamlin sported a pair of brown lace-up heeled sandals, which further emphasized the neutral color palette of the ensemble.

Riddled throughout Hamlin’s Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing contemporary and comfortable styles that feel easy and trendy. She’s a fan of flowy dresses, colorful activewear, intricate bikini and slouchy outerwear. For shoes, she typically gravitates towards chic silhouettes like pumps, heeled sandals, eye-catching sneakers and even cowboy boots.

Hamlin is a model who has already started to make her mark in the fashion industry. Hamlin has starred in campaigns for What Goes Around Comes Around and Hudson Jeans. She has walked runway shows for The Blonds and Dennis Basso. Hamlin also sat front row at the Dundas x Revolve party that took place yesterday. The influencer and her sister Delilah Belle also released their own athleisure line in partnership with L.A. Collective’s Jaynee and Karl Singer in 2019.

Put on a pair of lace-up sandals and a touch of edge and refinement to your looks, inspired by Amelia Hamlin.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cult Gaia Cali Ankle-Wrap Leather Sandals, $548.

CREDIT: Luisviaroma

To Buy: GIA x RHW 100mm Rosie 6 Rubberized Lace-Up Sandals, $685.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Snake-Print Strappy Thong Sandals, $128.