Amelia Gray Hamlin Masters the Sporty-Chic Aesthetic in Nike Dunks & This Resurfaced Skirt Trend

There’s a skirt trend that’s about to be everywhere this summer.

As shoppers continue to lean on cozywear even with COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the U.S., we’re seeing a new micro-trend on the rise, which still falls under the lounge/activewear category: tennis skirt.

Model and social media influencer Amelia Gray Hamlin proved this is true when she took to Instagram to showcase a sporty look from Alo Yoga. Her ensemble included a lilac-colored halter crop top, which she teamed with a pleated mini skirt.

In addition to Hamlin, stars including: Kendall Jenner, Kate Upton, Saweetie and more have been sported in the flowy piece. As for why the skirt is so popular all of a sudden? We’re blaming it on comfort. Tennis skirts give off a preppy vibe, but are easygoing because of the material and silhouette. This year, much like last year, it’s all about being relaxed. Pleated skirts were also big on the spring ’21 runways of Miu Miu and Lacoste.

Making the look ideal for lifestyle wear, Hamlin paired her skirt with a pair of rare Nike Dunks. Called the Nike Dunk Low Orange Pearl, the shoes feature contrasting white and pastel pink uppers. The style is currently available on the resale market with StockX.com selling the silhouette for $218.

It’s no surprise that Hamlin is right on trend with her fashion choices. The daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has walked in New York Fashion week and launched a fashion lab with L.A. Collective — alongside her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin — in 2019.

Compliment your pleated mini skirts with chunky sneakers like the ones below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Veja Venturi Suede Runner Sneakers, $160

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Nike Women’s Air Max Bolt Casual Sneakers, $85

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Daymaster Chunky Leather Sneakers, $595

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities sporting trendy Nike sneakers.