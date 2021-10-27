Amanda Seyfried Stuns in Timeless Pumps on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amanda Seyfried has been stepping out to promote her latest film, “A Mouthful of Air,” and stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in New York.

The Oscar-nominated actress showed off a black short-sleeve top with a printed knee-length skirt and a pair of black stiletto pumps featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette. The high heels effortlessly pulled her elegant look together.

Amanda Seyfried chats with Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: NBC

Seyfried works with popular Hollywood red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who works with other celebs like Gal Gadot, Selma Blair, Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis and more.

Amanda Seyfried wearing a black top with a printed knee-length skirt and black velvet pumps featuring a classic pointy toe silhouette. CREDIT: NBC

The “Mamma Mia!” star, who is now a mom-of-two, also made an appearance on “The Ellen Show” last week, where she talked with fellow actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Sporting a cozy-chic fall look for the daytime show, she donned a colorful plaid cardigan, skintight black pants and another pair of pointy black pumps.

Seyfried took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the appearance and wrote: “I finally got to spend a little time with the incredible @tiffanyhaddish on @theellenshow to talk @amouthfulofair. I’m not sure what content made the cut but some awesome weirdness went down and we were both THERE for it”

Check out her full interview with Seth Meyers below.

Shop Seyfried’s shoe style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Faiva Pump, $70; DSW.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Analira Suede Pumps, $98; saksfifthavenue.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Carolyne Pumps, $270 (was $675).