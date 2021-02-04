Amanda Gorman Glows on the Cover of Time Wearing a Puff Sleeve Dress in This Year’s Biggest Color 

Amanda Gorman has graced the world with another yellow moment.

After delivering a moving poem at the 2021 presidential inauguration in a sunny yellow coat from Prada, the 22-year-old poet laureate appears on the latest issue of Time, wearing a look in the same hue.

For the big moment, Gorman opted for a vibrant yellow puff sleeve dress. The frock dress features a scrunch detail at arms with a billowing skirt. Yellow became this year’s color trend after Pantone announced the 2021 Color of the Year as Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, which is a lively yellow shade. Puff sleeves are also big for spring with brands like Gabriela Hearst and Isabel Marant displaying different iterations of the style at their spring’ 21 shows.

Gorman’s cover, the magazine’s special “The Black Renaissance” issue, includes a special interview of the rising star by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Of the milestone, Gorman wrote on Instagram: “Wow, thank you @Time for letting me grace the cover of your new special issue, ‘The Black Renaissance.’ Created in collaboration with @Drlbram X. Kendi, the issue includes a conversation between me and former First Lady @MichelleObama (read our discussion at the link in bio). So proud to be part of an issue that highlights so many Black artists I’ve looked up to for years. As the edition says: “THE RENAISSANCE IS BLACK.” Photographed by Awol Erizku.”

In her interview, Gorman spoke about her inaugural moment to the former first lady. “Speaking in public as a Black girl is already daunting enough, just coming onstage with my dark skin and my hair and my race — that in itself is inviting a type people that have not often been welcomed or celebrated in the public sphere.”

Amanda Gorman during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President on Jan. 20. CREDIT: AP

Since the inauguration, Gorman has taken the world by storm. She has been signed to IMG models, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and will be reciting poetry at the Super Bowl pre-show on Feb. 7.

Additionally, she’s a rising fashion icon. In 2019, Gorman attended Milan Fashion Week as a guest of Prada. The brand has continued to be her go-to as she wore a sheer and pleated dress from the fashion house at the 2020 American Black Film Festival. `

