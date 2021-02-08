Amanda Gorman Sparkles in Sky Blue Studded Coat As She Honors Essential Workers With Poem During Super Bowl LV 

Amanda Gorman sparkled in blue as she delivered a touching poem during Super Bowl LV.

On Sunday, Gorman — who made history as the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl — performed a moving composition, wearing a shiny sky blue coat. The double breasted outerwear piece was adorned with studs and crystals and was complete with a floral embroidered design.

Gorman teamed the look with a pearl headband. The accessory has become a signature addition for the Poet Laureate as she sported the look during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” on the cover of Time magazine, which she teamed with a vibrant yellow princess sleeve dress, and at the presidential inauguration last month. At the inauguration, Gorman opted for a red satin headband from Prada to go with her unforgettable sunny coat from the fashion house.

For her Super bowl performance, Gorman honored frontline workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Today we honor our three captains/ For their actions and impact in/ A time of uncertainty and need. They’ve taken the lead/ Exceeding all expectations and limitations/ Uplifting their communities and neighbors/ As leaders, healers and educators,” Gorman recited.

Tonight’s game is between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. The Super Bowl was kicked off with a performance of “America the Beautiful” by H.E.R. and a moving rendition of the National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan. The Weeknd will take the stage for the game’s highly anticipated halftime show.

