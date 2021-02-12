×
Amanda Gorman Provides Spring Style Inspo in Multi-Colored Puff-Sleeve Dress & Bold Pink Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
By Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

Amanda Gorman has us dreaming of spring with her latest look.

On Thursday, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden shared an Instagram photo of the National Youth Poet Laureate, wearing a whimsical puff-sleeve dress from Alexander McQueen. The frock features delicate rose-print with blouson sleeves and a pleated skirt. A shorter version of the look is available for $1,850 at SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Gorman added an edge to the soft look by accessorizing with a black leather belt. Puff and princess sleeve looks were big on the spring ’21 runways with labels like Ulla Johnson and Isabel Marant showcasing different iterations of the style at their shows.

Gorman opted to finalize her trendy dress with a pair of vibrant pink pumps from Christian Louboutin. The sleek footwear featured a round toe and appear to be suede in construction. The heels resemble the brand’s Pink Red Ron Ron Hot Suede Pumps that are currently available on the resale market for $457 at Tradesy.com.

Gorman’s latest look falls right in line with her signature dainty style. Earlier this month, Gorman graced the cover of Time magazine, wearing a yellow puff sleeve dress and a gold headband. Yellow is a go-to shade for the rising star as she suited up in the unforgettable yellow Prada coat at the presidential inauguration last month. Following the release of her Time cover, Gorman performed at the 2021 Super Bowl in a shiny blue coat that was adorned with studs and crystals. She also accessorized with a headband, this time a pearl piece. Feminine and elegant looks seem to define Gorman’s style. Her go-to brands include Prada and affordable retailers like Asos.

Since the inauguration, Gorman has taken the world by storm. She has been signed to IMG models and appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Add vibrant pink pumps to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

