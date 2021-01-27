Amanda Gorman Is 2021’s Breakout Fashion Star: A Look Back at Her Most Stylish Moments Through the Years

Amanda Gorman is a rising fashion icon.

The 22-year-old poet laureate became 2021’s breakout fashion star after she delivered a powerful poem at the 2021 presidential inauguration, wearing a vibrant yellow coat from Prada. She’s since continued to make waves in the world by getting signed with IMG Models and appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in Chanel teamed with a headband by Autumn Adeigbo this week.

While many are just discovering the highly accomplished writer, Gorman has been serving up looks while taking the world by storm for quite some time.

In May of 2018, Gorman performed poetry in honor of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dye at the Geffen Playhouse in a whimsical floral dress that featured a backless detail from Asos.

Gorman then attended the 2018 Beautycon in Los Angeles, wearing a sheer blush-colored dress that was embellished with flowers also from Asos. Proving she has a knack for style, Gorman teamed the look with unconventional shoes: rose gold sneakers.

She sported Asos again that same year in August for BET’s Black Girls Rock award show. For the occasion, Gorman posed on the red carpet like a natural, sporting a warm orange one shoulder dress that featured an asymmetrical skirt. As for footwear, Gorman opted for red pointed toe pumps, making the look a perfect styling lesson on color blocking.

Making the moment all the more special, Gorman accepted an award that night, which she expressed on Instagram was “an honor to accept.”

Amanda Gorman at the 2018 Black Girls Rock awards show. CREDIT: MEGA In 2019, Gorman attended Milan Fashion Week as a guest of Prada. She attended the Prada show, wearing a red beret, matching wool coat and handbag from the label.

In April of 2018, Gorman stepped on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Women in the World Summit, wearing another look from Prada. For the occasion, Gorman opted for a white shirt dress that featured a studded collar. She accessorized with the brand’s yellow Saffiano Leather Prada Odette Bag, which retails for $2,350.

On her feet, Gorman wore a pair of sleek yellow pumps that were adorned with small bows at the toe.

Amanda Gorman attending the 10th Annual Women in the World Summit. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Gorman leaned on Prada again when she attended the 2020 American Black Film Festival, during which she performed an original poem. Her look was right in line with her signature delicate style as it featured a sheer and pleated dress from Prada teamed with metallic strappy sandals.

To celebrate her graduation from Harvard University last May, Gorman suited up in one of the year’s most popular shoe trends: white boots. The poet teamed the pointed toe shoes, which featured a block heel with a red satin blouse and matching shorts — a nod to her alma matter.

“Today I graduate cum laude from Harvard College with a BA in Sociology! Of course I hadn’t imagined years ago that my diploma ceremony would be virtual, but I’m so grateful for the memories, knowledge, and above all, friendships that I’ve garnered throughout this wild ride,” she wrote on Instagram.

Just months before the inauguration in September, Gorman debuted the yellow Prada coat on Instagram as a part of her outfit as a virtual guest of the brand’s spring 2021 fashion show.

