Track Star Allyson Felix Trades Olympic Uniform for Asymmetrical Top, Leather Shorts and Strappy Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Allyson Felix swapped out her athletic gear for a dressy ensemble.

The Olympic gold medalist appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night to talk about her historic athletic career and business ventures. Her wardrobe for the show included a thick brown off-the-shoulder top with dark buttons along the asymmetrical seam and black leather high-waisted shorts. She added a delicate gold Olympic rings necklace and gold hoop earrings to the look.

Allyson Felix in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For her footwear, Felix opted for simple sandals. Her nude ankle wrap heels reached approximately 4 inches in height and featured multiple thin individual straps across the toe. The sleek heels elevated the outfit without going overboard.

Allyson Felix in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Though the decorated track star can pull off heels just as well as her spikes, she is more often seen in sneakers than a pump. She has even gone into business with athletic brands. After a public split with Nike, she created a line with Athleta before creating her own company, Saysh, where she serves as president and co-founder along with her brother, Wes Felix. Saysh is described as an imprint that’s by women, for women, which also has a strong community focus. The lifestyle sneakers from the brand retail for $150 on Saysh’s website.

