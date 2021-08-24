×
Track Star Allyson Felix Trades Olympic Uniform for Asymmetrical Top, Leather Shorts and Strappy Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Tara Larson
Allyson Felix, Jimmy Kimmel, LA
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Allyson Felix swapped out her athletic gear for a dressy ensemble.

The Olympic gold medalist appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night to talk about her historic athletic career and business ventures. Her wardrobe for the show included a thick brown off-the-shoulder top with dark buttons along the asymmetrical seam and black leather high-waisted shorts. She added a delicate gold Olympic rings necklace and gold hoop earrings to the look.

Allyson Felix, Jimmy Kimmel, brown top, leather shorts
Allyson Felix in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For her footwear, Felix opted for simple sandals. Her nude ankle wrap heels reached approximately 4 inches in height and featured multiple thin individual straps across the toe. The sleek heels elevated the outfit without going overboard.

Allyson Felix, Jimmy Kimmel, brown top, leather shorts, la
Allyson Felix in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Though the decorated track star can pull off heels just as well as her spikes, she is more often seen in sneakers than a pump. She has even gone into business with athletic brands. After a public split with Nike, she created a line with Athleta before creating her own company, Saysh, where she serves as president and co-founder along with her brother, Wes Felix. Saysh is described as an imprint that’s by women, for women, which also has a strong community focus. The lifestyle sneakers from the brand retail for $150 on Saysh’s website.

If heels are more your speed than sneakers but you still want to emulate Felix’s style, look no further for nude ankle strap sandals.

