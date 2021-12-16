×
Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys, Rockefeller Ice Rink, Ice Rink, yellow pussybow top, purple boots, flared pants, performance, December 15
Alicia Keys performing at the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink on Dec. 15, 2021.
CREDIT: SplashNews

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event.

The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe.

Alicia Keys, Rockefeller Ice Rink, Ice Rink, yellow pussybow top, purple boots, flared pants, performance, December 15
Alicia Keys pictured performing at the Rockefeller Plaza Ice Skating Rink in Midtown, Manhattan on Dec. 15.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
Alicia Keys, Rockefeller Ice Rink, Ice Rink, yellow pussybow top, purple boots, flared pants, performance, December 15
Alicia Keys pictured performing at the Rockefeller Plaza Ice Skating Rink in Midtown, Manhattan on Dec. 15.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
Alicia Keys, Rockefeller Ice Rink, Ice Rink, yellow pussybow top, purple boots, flared pants, performance, December 15
A closer look at Alicia Keys’ burgundy booties from Dec. 15. 
CREDIT: SplashNews

When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to elevate her fashion-forward moment.

Typically, Keys goes for clothing that makes her feel comfy while also infusing a fun, interesting element. Showcased throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, printed separates, flowy tailoring, functional activewear, intricate outerwear and extravagantly decorated garments. For shoes, Keys usually opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals.

When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” singer is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy. Also, Keys has also starred in campaigns for Stella McCartney, Levi’s and Tiffany & Co.

Access exclusive content

