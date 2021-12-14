Alicia Keys Is Cozy in Shearling Coat, Leather Leggings and Platform Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alicia Keys the shearling cape a thing.

The ”No One” singer performed on the “Today” show this morning, where she wore a look that was suitable for a brisk New York City fall morning. When it came down to the outfit, Keys wore a sleek black leather mock turtleneck and matching leather leggings that helped to unify the moment. Over it, Keys threw on a black and brown shearling coat that she unzipped to create a cape effect. It also features a white fuzzy trim and lining that further accentuated the beauty of the piece. For accessories, Keys donned a pair of gold dangling earrings.

Alicia Keys performs at the Citi Concert Series on the “Today” show, Rockefeller Center, NYC on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Alicia Keys performs at the Citi Concert Series on the Today Show, Rockefeller Center, NYC, on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Alicia Key’s black lug sole boots. CREDIT: SplashNews

On the footwear front, Keys donned a pair of black chunky lug sole combat boots that definitely elevated her cozy vibe.

Typically, Keys opts for clothing that makes her feel comfy while also infusing a fashion element. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, printed separates, flowy tailoring, functional activewear, intricate outerwear and extravagantly decorated garments. For shoes, Keys usually opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals.

When on red carpets, Keys wears gowns from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” singer is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Levi’s and Tiffany & Co.

See more combat boots through the years.

Put on a pair of black chunky platform combat boots and add a rough edge to the rest of your fall outfits.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Erin boots, $28 (was $40).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Rainier boots, $150.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Turmaline boots, $268.