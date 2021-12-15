×
Alicia Keys Performs in Chic Black Dress With Peekaboo Bra and Thigh-High Boots on ‘The Voice’ Finale

By Tara Larson
Alicia Keys gave “The Voice” viewers a memorable performance, as well as a memorable look.

The Grammy-winning singer served as one of the entertainers on last night’s finale of “The Voice.” While on the show, Keys wore a dramatic black getup. She wore a long dress with a deep V-neck and a slit along her thigh. The dress included long sleeves and she added a bralette underneath that peeked out under the neckline. Keys added thin statement earrings to the outfit but otherwise kept her accessories simple.

Alicia Keys performing on ‘The Voice’ finale on Dec. 14.
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

Keys wore a pair of boots for her footwear. The “No One” singer added black leather thigh-high boots to her look for the performance. The boots featured a rounded toe and a towering heel reaching at least 5 inches in height.

Typically, Keys opts for clothing that makes her feel comfy while also infusing a fashion element. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, printed separates, flowy tailoring, functional activewear, intricate outerwear and extravagantly decorated garments. For shoes, Keys usually opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals.

When on red carpets, Keys wears gowns from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino.

The winner from season 21 of “The Voice” was musical trio Girl Named Tom, comprised of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty. The season’s winning judge was Kelly Clarkson, marking her fourth win since joining the musical competition show in 2018. Tuesday evening’s finale also included an array of starry performances, like Ariana Grande’s duet with Kid Cudi, plus musical sets from Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Walker Hayes.

