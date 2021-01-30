Alessandra Ambrosio Masters The Monochrome Trend With Every Celebrity’s Favorite Versatile Heels

Alessandra Ambrosio styled an elevated quarantine ensemble in Berlin today and embraced the winter white trend with one of 2021’s buzziest sandal silhouettes.

The model wore a sheer turtleneck blouse teamed with a pair of tailored white trousers from the Alberta Ferretti spring ’21 collection. She accessorized the monochrome outfit with a beige belt that featured a statement floral buckle detail and a wristwatch from Omega.

For footwear, Ambrosio completed the look with a pair of clear sandal heels from Gianvito Rossi. They appear to be the brand’s new Glaxia Sandals in the white colorway. These minimalist shoes feature white leather and Plexi upper construction with a slingback silhouette. The sandals offer an open toe design with a rounded toe, a gold buckle accent and a towering 4.1-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $795 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Along with several early 2000s trend, this see-through heel trend is showing no signs of slowing down for 2021. Stars including Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum also are frequently spotted in this transparent shoe style.

This sighting further confirms Ambroisio’s affinity for minimalist footwear choices and offers a barely-there counterpart to her go-to thong sandal selections. With her off-duty looks, the model has been spotted in several styles, including the iconic Havaianas flip flop sandals and other neutral-hued options. She is also known for her cool sneaker style and frequently chooses pairs from brands including Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour and Common Projects.

Embrace this buzzy shoe trend before spring and shop similar styles below.

