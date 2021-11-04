Alessandra Ambrosio Elevates Distressed Denim With Versatile White Loafers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio makes a simple button-up top and jeans look effortless and cool.

The “Daddy’s Home” actress was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles this afternoon in a button-up top paired with loose distressed jeans. The model accessorized with a white phone wallet bag and sunglasses.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s white loafers. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Ambrosio wore a pair of white loafers with gold tone horsebits that elevated the look.

For Ambrosio’s essential style, she tends to gravitate towards comfortable and efficient garments. She typically sports activewear, eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses. She also has an affinity for clothing that has an island or boho-chic feel. Ambrosio wears trendy shoes like square-toe mules, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she shines in gowns from luxury houses like Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

Ambrosio has cut her teeth in the fashion world, having starred in campaigns for brands like Linda Farrow, Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani. She also was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017.

Put on a pair of white loafers and add a sense of sophistication to your fall outfits.

To Buy: Aerosoles White Penny Loafers, $89.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gucci Brixton Leather Horsebit Loafers, $830.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie To Buy: Dolce Vita Aubree Platform Loafers, $120.

