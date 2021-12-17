Alessandra Ambrosio Makes an Elegant Arrival in Thong Sandals to Launch Jonathan Simkhai’s Collection With Saks

Alessandra Ambrosio was among the guests who attended the Saks x Jonathan Simkhai footwear launch dinner party in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 40, opted for a head-to-toe neutral-toned outfit for the occasion, sporting a sandy-hued ribbed sweater dress that grazed her shins. The midi dress featured an off-the-shoulder design with a cutout detail, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a sandy-hued look to the Saks x Jonathan Simkhai dinner party on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: Images courtesy of BFA/Linnea Stephan

Ambrosio styled the creamy dress with a pair of strappy leather Jonathan Simkhai sandals in the same color. The heeled sandals feature a trendy thong silhouette and a big toe loop. The dinner celebrated the first collection in which footwear was designed and produced under the Jonathan Simkhai label.

A close-up shot of the strappy thong sandals featuring a big-toe loop design that Alessandra Ambrosio wore on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: Images courtesy of BFA/Linnea Stephan

Also attending the event, “White Lotus” actress Sydney Sweeney chose the same style, which also comes in a vibrant shade of green, pairing them with a pale blue short sleeve dress featuring a semi-sheer design.

An atmosphere photo of ballet dancers performing at the Saks x Jonathan Simkhai dinner party held on Dec. 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Images courtesy of BFA/Linnea Stephan

The guests dined under hanging flowers and were treated to a surprise performance by the American Contemporary Ballet. Some of the boldface names included Alexandra Shipp, Tori Kelly, Stella Banderas Griffith, Grace Johnson, Tomi Adeyemi, Aisha Dee, Rebecca Black, Erika Christensen and more.

This is the first footwear collection designed by Simkhai produced under the Jonathan Simkhai label. The versatile styles, which include napa leather and sleek architectural-inspired squared heels, are intended to not be defined by season.

Sydney Sweeney shows off a semi-sheer powder blue dress and nude thong sandals on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: Images courtesy of BFA/Linnea Stephan

Scroll through the gallery for a look at some of Alessandra Ambrosio’s boldest red carpet style moments.