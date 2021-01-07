Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Back the Thong Sandal Trend in a Wave Bikini & Neon Cutoffs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio gave major vacation style inspiration this week as she enjoyed her time in Brazil.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel joined a few friends on the beachy shores yesterday in style, modeling a warm weather-chic look featuring pieces from her own Gal Floripa swimwear brand. The $108 Wave white twist top came matched to neon pink cutoff Isabel Marant shorts that hid her $88 coordinating swimsuit bottoms, available for GalFloripa.com.

To cover up her bathing suit on the go, Ambrosio also layered in a white kimono-style robe that read “Dance, Love, Sing, Live” in a glittering font.

On her feet, the model continued to support one of this 2020’s top trends: thong sandals. Bringing the silhouette into the new year, Ambrosio’s pair resembles similar styles she has sported before from Havaianas in the brand’s Slim Brazil silhouette; tan colorways retail for just $28 at Amazon.com.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Alessandra Ambrosio runs errands out in Los Angeles, Sept. 26. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Along with her title of Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

