Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Back Cuffed Jeans With the Cheeriest Sweater and Low Top Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio just brought back this popular denim styling hack.

On April 2, the supermodel stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., wearing a chunky pink, white and brown sweater, which she teamed with classic cuffed jeans. The denim featured distressed detailing at the knee and hem.

Cuffed jeans are a major throwback trend as they were first popular in the early ’00s. The style trick offers a cool, laid back aesthetic for those days you just want to sport a casual look. In addition to Ambrosio, stars Katie Holmes, Sarah Jessica Parker and Irina Shayk are also fans of the style. And — the best part about the trend is that you don’t need to buy new jeans to try it out. Just simply roll up your favorite pair and… voila.

Ambrosio teamed her off-duty look with a pair of low top sneakers. The footwear featured camel suede uppers, a lace-up closure and a thick white outsole.

This wouldn’t be the first time Ambrosio brought back a pants trend. Last month, Ambrosio stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles, wearing a cozy look that included a white hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie. Ambrosio teamed the comfy pieces with a pair of red track pants. The look featured a high-waist, a side button-up hem and a wide-leg.

The sporty style had a major moment a few years back with celebrities including: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna styling the look with everything from sneakers to heels. The style was/is perhaps so popular due to its versatility and coziness.

As for Ambrosio, the star styled the vibrant pants with a pair of sneakers from New Balance. Called the 327 Casablanca Black Logo, the sneaker features a mix of 1970s aesthetics and modern logo graphics. The upper is made of suede and nylon and the outsole is constructed with rubber for traction. The shoes were first released in September of last year and are currently available on the resale market with StockX.com selling the shoe for $130 and up.

Add similar sneakers as Alessandra Ambrosio to your wardrobe with these picks below.

To Buy: Cariuma Camel Suede Oca Low, $98

To Buy: Sam Edelman Pippy Platform Sneaker, $100

To Buy: Ugg Cahlvan Slip-On Sneaker, $100

