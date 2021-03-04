×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Striped Sweater, Trending Jeans & Gray Sneakers Create a Timeless Outfit Formula That Always Works

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
alessandra-white-jeans-1
Alessandra Ambrosio seen out shopping in Malibu with her son Noah
Alessandra Ambrosio seen leaving yoga in Santa Monica
Alessandra Ambrosio house hunting in Malibu with her Son Noah and her ex husband
Alessandra Ambrosio at the Ivy in Santa Monica.
View Gallery 70 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showcasing her coffee-grabbing style.

On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret angel stepped out for a cup of joe in Los Angeles, wearing a classic look. Her ensemble included a beige and white striped sweater teamed with white straight-leg jeans.

The denim silhouette has been a big hit this year, seemingly replacing the beloved skinny jean. The look is perhaps growing in popularity due to shoppers wanting to sport more relaxed attire amid the ongoing pandemic. While straight-leg jeans offer a more loose fit, the look can still be dressed up for work or a night out. Ambrosio’s pair featured a clean hem and sat right at her waist.

Related

Addison Rae Continues Her Streak of Cozy Looks With Blue Sweatsuit & These Classic Sneakers

Kamala Harris Wears Her Signature Power Suit, Pearls & Pumps to Visit Small Businesses

Cardi B Does the Monochrome Trend With T-Shirt, Sweats, Chunky Sneakers & This Retro Accessory She Can't Get Enough of 

Alessandra Ambrosio, sweater, white jeans, sneakers
Alessandra Ambrosio out in Los Angeles on March 3.
CREDIT: MEGA
Alessandra Ambrosio, gray sneakers, los angeles
A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Ambrosio opted for gray sneakers. The shoes featured suede uppers and a white outsole. Ambrosio’s look is the perfect example of a classic outfit formula. A good pair of jeans, sneakers and a neutral sweater are wardrobe essentials and smart investments. The pieces can always be worn together and separately.

Today’s look comes after Ambrosio provided a fashion lesson on how to style patterns on Tuesday. She was spotted wearing a paisley and floral-adorned jumpsuit. While the look is chic, it can also be considered busy, making it somewhat challenging to style. Ambrosio, however, provided the perfect tip by balancing out the jumpsuit with black accessories.

alessandra ambrosio, paisley jumpsuit, combat boots
Alessandra Ambrosio out in Los Angeles on March 2.
CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Around her shoulder, Ambrosio sported a bag from Chanel. The style, which currently retails for $6,300 at TheRealReal.com, features an interlocking CC logo with a quilted pattern and chain-link accent.

On her feet, Ambrosio opted for a pair of sleek combat boots. The shoes featured a lace-up closure, rounded toe and a flap detail at the ankle. The black accessories and boots added a calm and classic touch to the look, allowing the jumpsuit to be the statement.

Add classic sneakers to your wardrobe with these picks below.

BP. Nia Platform Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: BP. Nia Platform Sneaker, $24 (was $60)

Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker, $85

Vans Old Skool Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $60

Click through the gallery to see Alessandra Ambrosio’s best street style looks

Picture of the Joor Passport Website Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Reimagines the Fashion Showroom Experience for a Digital World

JOOR's experience includes a Passport that offers access to fashion events as well as a new payments platform.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad