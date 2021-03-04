Alessandra Ambrosio’s Striped Sweater, Trending Jeans & Gray Sneakers Create a Timeless Outfit Formula That Always Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showcasing her coffee-grabbing style.

On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret angel stepped out for a cup of joe in Los Angeles, wearing a classic look. Her ensemble included a beige and white striped sweater teamed with white straight-leg jeans.

The denim silhouette has been a big hit this year, seemingly replacing the beloved skinny jean. The look is perhaps growing in popularity due to shoppers wanting to sport more relaxed attire amid the ongoing pandemic. While straight-leg jeans offer a more loose fit, the look can still be dressed up for work or a night out. Ambrosio’s pair featured a clean hem and sat right at her waist.

Alessandra Ambrosio out in Los Angeles on March 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Ambrosio opted for gray sneakers. The shoes featured suede uppers and a white outsole. Ambrosio’s look is the perfect example of a classic outfit formula. A good pair of jeans, sneakers and a neutral sweater are wardrobe essentials and smart investments. The pieces can always be worn together and separately.

Today’s look comes after Ambrosio provided a fashion lesson on how to style patterns on Tuesday. She was spotted wearing a paisley and floral-adorned jumpsuit. While the look is chic, it can also be considered busy, making it somewhat challenging to style. Ambrosio, however, provided the perfect tip by balancing out the jumpsuit with black accessories.

Alessandra Ambrosio out in Los Angeles on March 2. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Around her shoulder, Ambrosio sported a bag from Chanel. The style, which currently retails for $6,300 at TheRealReal.com, features an interlocking CC logo with a quilted pattern and chain-link accent.

On her feet, Ambrosio opted for a pair of sleek combat boots. The shoes featured a lace-up closure, rounded toe and a flap detail at the ankle. The black accessories and boots added a calm and classic touch to the look, allowing the jumpsuit to be the statement.

