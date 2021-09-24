Alessandra Ambrosio Suits Up for a White Monochrome Moment With Contrasting Mules in Moscow

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio means business.

The model took to Instagram yesterday to show off her chic vacation style while abroad in Moscow, Russia. Outfit-wise, Ambrosio sported a streamlined, sleek ensemble that encompassed a white suit with a black top underneath the jacket for a put-together look.

To address footwear, Ambrosio opted for a pair of black mules sandals which added a slight edge to the outfit. This look is not the first time that Ambrosio wore this shoe silhouette, either — in fact, she’s donned the style multiple times over the summer this year.

The “Daddy’s Home 2” actress catapulted to fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. She also was the first spokesperson for the company’s Pink line in 2006. The model has also starred in campaigns for Balmain, Lascana and London Fog. She also posed with her daughter in a campaign for Jordache’s 40th anniversary.

For Ambrosio’s essential style, she tends to gravitate towards comfortable and efficient garments. She typically sports activewear, intricate bikinis, eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses. She also has an affinity for clothing that has an island or boho-chic feel. Ambrosio wears trendy shoes like square-toe mules, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

Related Kate Middleton Suits Up in a Tennis Skirt & Roger Federer's Shoes to Meet Emma Raducanu Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Sweats With an Edgy Leather Jacket & the Chunkiest Orange Sneakers Gabrielle Union Gets Into Some 'Risky Business' in a Button-Down Shirt & Crew Socks

When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she shines in gowns from luxury brands like Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

Slide on a pair of black mules for a refined look, inspired by Alessandra Ambrosio.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Vince Hanna Leather Block-Heel Mules, $325.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Thai Black Leather Mules, $90.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: BY FAR Liliana Mules, $478.

Click through the gallery to see Alessandra Ambrosio’s standout street style looks through the years.