Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Monochrome in Black Sports Bra, Leggings & Sneakers for Pilates Workout

Alessandra Ambrosio was seen stepping out of her pilates class yesterday in Los Angeles wearing a trendy black athletic set.

The model and mom-of-two worked out in a black sports bra that mirrored the look and shape of boning in a corset, seen in the darts going down her bust. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel sported black leggings on bottom with the same kind of dart pattern, both pieces kept a neutral black.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen leaving her pilates class in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2021. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Slung over her arm, Ambrosio toted around what appeared to be a black, fleece-lined sweatshirt or jacket. On her head, the model wore a simple black cap by Alo Yoga and accessorized with a white and black drawstring bag, a white watch, a black bracelet, and a black and white water bottle to keep her hydrated. Ambrosio wore a simple black necklace round her neck, decorated plainly with stones.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / The red carpet fixture has mastered a monochrome look, taking athleisure to the next level by incorporating small, but playful details into her wardrobe. While the pieces are simple, the outfit as a whole is kept cohesive from top to bottom with a similar color story. Ambrosio takes things a step further by changing up the legging and sports bra combo, trading the silhouette for one with texture on both the bottom and top.

The model stepped into pilates class with more athleisure favorites as her shoe game was on-theme with her featured color scheme. Ambrosio donned a pair of black sneakers with white detailing and black laces. From the soles of her feet to the logo on her cap, the accents of white keep the look from getting too blocky.

Athleisure has been a favorite of many off-duty models, from the likes of Bella Hadid to fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima.

