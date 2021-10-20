Alessandra Ambrosio Does Athleisure Neutrals in Gray Sports Bra & White Biker Shorts With Matching Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio made simple neutral colors look chic.

The supermodel was out and about on Tuesday running errands in Los Angeles. She looked gym-ready in a casual lightly-colored look for her outing, pairing a heather gray V-neck sports bra with crisp white biker shorts. She tied a matching gray hoodie around her waist and added a white bucket bag to the ensemble. Ambrosio added simple jewelry, including earrings, bracelets and a necklace and topped off the look with black shades.

Alessandra Ambrosio running errands in LA on Oct. 19. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For her footwear choice, the Brazillian matched her workout shorts. She wore clean white sneakers that featured rubber and mesh overlay and white laces. The workout shoes included thicker rubber soles with padding for comfort, perfect for running errands all day long.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For Ambrosio’s essential style, she tends to gravitate towards efficient and comfortable pieces. She can typically be found wearing sports activewear, intricate bikinis, eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates and edgy dresses. Her style can also often be characterized as styles with an island or boho-chic feel. Ambrosio wears trendy shoes like square-toe mules, sleek sneakers and thong sandals. When she hits the red carpet, she makes her statement in gowns from luxury brands like Michael Kors, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

