Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sporty Bikini, Short Shorts & Thong Sandals Are Made for the Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio proved once more how she earned her former title of Victoria’s Secret Angel as she hit the beach in Brazil today.

The supermodel explored the sandy shores of Rio de Janeiro this morning in beach-ready attire including a black thin-strap bikini and reflective sunglasses. As her beach day came to a close, Ambrosio also slipped on a set of patterned black and white mini shorts as well as a wide-brim hat to head back home.

Alessandra Ambrosio heads out from the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

Holding tight to her boogie board and her coconut drink, the Brazillian native slipped on her go-to sandals on her way off the beach. The model continued to support one of this 2020’s top trends: thong sandals. Bringing the silhouette into the new year, Ambrosio’s pair resembles similar styles she has sported before from Havaianas in the brand’s Slim Brazil silhouette; tan colorways retail for just $28 at Amazon.com.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Alessandra herself along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

Alessandra Ambrosio heads out from the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

Along with her title of Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The Brazilian model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

