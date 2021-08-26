Alessandra Ambrosio’s Cutout Red Mini Dress and Tan Sandals Elevate Comfortable Summer Style

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio is holding onto summer before fall hits.

The supermodel was seen on the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday in a summery mini dress and sandals. Her sleeveless red shift dress featured a circular cutout in the bodice with ruching detailing. She wore a white crossbody bag with a brown strap draped across her shoulder and added white sunglasses to the look, plus a simple necklace and ring, as well as a gold Cartier bracelet.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Victoria’s Secret Angel added beige two-strap flat sandals to the look. This silhouette of sandal blew up over summer, and Ambrosio’s take on the style added an elevated yet casual touch to her overall look.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

Along with her former Angel title, Ambrosio has modeled in ad campaigns for brands like Jordache, Schutz and Swarovski. Ambrosio also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, with her sister Aline and best friend Gisele Cória in 2020.

When it comes to shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks. Sometimes she can be seen in chic sneakers by Common Projects, Gucci and Golden Goose; other times she opts for chunky styles from brands like Asics, New Balance and Rick Owens x Veja for working out. Her casual footwear also comes in the form of flip-flops, usually by Havaianas or eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

Enjoy the final weeks of warm weather with sandals like Ambrosio.

