Alessandra Ambrosio Has a Fierce Moment in Purple Mugler Corset Dress and Matching Sharp Sandals During Paris Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio arrived at the Thierry Mugler: Coutourissime event last night donning a royal monochromatic look. Wearing probably the most Muglerian outfit yet, a purple net corset, oversized blazer and high-waisted stockings for a seductive feel. For this exclusive Paris Fashion Week event at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs.

The supermodel arrived in a glamorous pair of purple strappy sandals encompassing a set of silver rings, asymmetric heels and silver pointed toes. To complete her ensemble, Ambrosio accessorized with a crystal choker, rings and glittered silver-tone bag.

Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at a photocall for “Thierry Mugler : Couturissime” at Paris Fashion Week 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe stilettos are making a comeback thanks to the return of fashion week shows. This style has been spotted in celebrities like Beyoncé, Heidi Klum and Katy Perry. Other footwear designs Ambrosio favors include square-toe mules, thong heels, sleek sneakers and knee-high boots. At red carpet events, the model appears in high-end brands like Michael Kors, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

Alessandra Ambrosio arrived at Thierry Mugler – Couturissime Event at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When she remains out of the spotlight, Ambrosio keeps her personal style with comfortable pieces from activewear brand Alo, flowy dresses from CJ Mares and elegant pieces from Cult Gaia. Heather Smith is the stylist behind Ambrosio’s most emblematic looks and she focuses on adding different designers to the model’s wardrobe.

For the most part, Ambrosio’s style is composed of boho-chic dresses, two-piece sets from designer labels, tie-dye bikinis and colorful loungewear. The actress has had a busy season while modeling in New York Fashion for PatBo and attending different shows between Paris and New York City.

