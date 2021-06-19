Alessandra Ambrosio Pops in a Bold Orange Blazer and Square-Toe Bottega Veneta Mules

Alessandra Ambrosio took summer style to a new level with her latest lunchtime look.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel went to The Ivy in Beverly Hills, Calif., for lunch yesterday, in an outfit that mixed boho and business. The model’s casual beachy style was present from a cropped tank top and denim shorts, which were boosted with executive flair from a vibrant orange blazer. Ambrosio accessorized the look with her signature jewelry, wearing stacked bangles on both wrists and a myriad of necklaces — including an “A” pendant.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The supermodel accessorized further with a pale grey Hermes Kelly bag — handle wrapped in a bright orange scarf — and standout Bottega Veneta sunglasses. Ambrosio also opted for Veneta when it came to shoes, slipping on a summer-worthy pair of the brand’s raffia Intrecciato mules. The mules featured a wrapped woven strap, square toe, and stiletto heel, perfectly on-trend with similar styles worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lopez this season. Ambrosio’s pair retails for $1,050 on NetAPorter.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Ambrosio’s Bottega Veneta mules. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Bottega Veneta’s Intrecciato raffia mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Ambrosio’s outing comes after celebrating her beau Richard Lee’s birthday on Monday in uber-glam fashion. The model was seen in a trendy pair of PVC sandals, worn with a scoop-neck tank top, chunky chain necklace and metallic mini skirt.

Ambrosio’s a major fan of on-trend shoes of the moment. In April, she wore another pair of see-through sandals for dinner with Lee and her two kids, Anja and Noah Mazur, at Nobu Malibu. She’s also regularly been seen wearing chunky sneakers to the gym, specifically from top brands like Asics, Rick Owens x Veja and New Balance.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Along with her former Angel title, Ambrosio has modeled in ad campaigns for brands like Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, in 2020 with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including chic sneakers by Common Projects, Gucci and Golden Goose. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps and heeled sandals by Serena Uziyel, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. Casual footwear also comes in the form of flip-flops, usually by Havaianas or eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

Slip on a pair of square-toe mules inspired by Alessandra Ambrosio this summer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Schutz Posseni sandals, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Slade sandals, $79.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Brelanie sandals, $99.

