Alessandra Ambrosio Does Bond Girl Glam in Red Dress and Gold Sandals for 007 Omega Party

By Aaron Royce
Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest evening look for Omega’s “No Time To Die” screening party was utterly Bond girl-worthy.

The former Victoria’s Secret model hit the red carpet after a screening for the latest James Bon film in a bold red dress. The floor-length number featured a structured skirt and bodice, as well as a shimmering chainmail underskirt and bustier panel. Her outfit was given added ‘femme fatale’ vibes from a wide thigh-high slit, plus classic gold hoop earrings and a rose gold Omega watch.

Alessandra Ambrosio, No Time to Die, James Bond, Richard Lee, Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur, screening, film premiere
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the “No Time To Die” Omega event in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Omega
Alessandra Ambrosio, No Time to Die, James Bond, Richard Lee, Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur, screening, film premiere
Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee attend the “No Time To Die” Omega event in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Omega

For footwear, the model stayed sleek in a pair of strappy gold sandals. Coordinating smoothly with her accessories, the pair featured crossed ankle straps and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Ambrosio’s shoes brought her look added glamour with a classic finish.

Alessandra Ambrosio, No Time to Die, James Bond, Richard Lee, Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur, screening, film premiere
Julia Michaels, Justin Hartley, Alessandra Ambrosio, OMEGA U.S. president Arnaud Michon, and Omega CEO Raynald Aeschlimann attend the “No Time To Die” Omega event in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Omega
Alessandra Ambrosio, No Time to Die, Daniel Craig, James Bond, Richard Lee, Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur, screening, film premiere
A closer look at Ambrosio’s sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Omega

“No Time to Die” is the final film in the James Bond franchise starring Daniel Craig, which has already received critical acclaim ahead of its October 8 release. Ambrosio brought two dates to the movie screening—her beau, Richard Lee, and her 9-year-old son Noah. She also posed on the cocktail party’s red carpet and cut an Omega-branded ribbon at its Los Angeles boutique for the occasion, alongside fellow ambassadors Justin Hartley and Julia Michaels, plus the luxury watch brand’s CEO Raynald Aeschlimann.

Alessandra Ambrosio, No Time to Die, James Bond, Richard Lee, Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur, screening, film premiere
Alessandra Ambrosio, Richard Lee and Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur attend the “No Time To Die” Omega event in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Omega
Alessandra Ambrosio, No Time to Die, James Bond, Richard Lee, Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur, screening, film premiere
Julia Michaels, OMEGA U.S. president Arnaud Michon, Justin Hartley, Alessandra Ambrosio and Omega CEO Raynald Aeschlimann attend the “No Time To Die” Omega event at Omega’s Beverly Center boutique in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Omega

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

