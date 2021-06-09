Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Gym-Chic in an Alo Silver Sports Bra and Leggings Set With Matching New Balance Sneakers

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the gym in a monochrome look this week, streamlining her ensemble in chic gray athleisure.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel got into gym mode in a silvery sports bra and leggings from Alo, complete with a complementary gray jacket. Her accessories included delicate gold chains and several thin bracelets, plus a pair of futuristic Oakley sunglasses. The model’s go-to handbag as of late, a Bottega Veneta’s Point green crossbody, was also in the mix. Ambrosio’s worn her chosen style, in a yellow-green tone called “Seagrass,” with everything from loungewear to flowy bohemian ensembles since adding it to her rotation last year. Topped off with a leather Bandolino phone case with a studded strap, Ambrosio was picture-perfect for her workout.

Alessandra Ambrosio goes to the gym in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: GG/MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio goes to the gym in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: GG/MEGA

On her feet, Ambrosio stayed dedicated to the single-color look in a pair of New Balance’s Made in US 990v5 sneakers. The runners featured a light gray suede over darker gray mesh, with white laces and soles that coordinated with the rest of Ambrosio’s look. You can shop the model’s sharp gray colorway for $185 on Zappos.com.

Ambrosio’s New Balance Made in US 990v5 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

A closer look at Ambrosio’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: GG/MEGA

This isn’t the first time Ambrosio’s worn a monochrome set to the gym. The model previously wore a full gray Alo look — complete with Rick Owens x Veja sneakers — last month, as well. It’s easy to see why; color-coordinated outfits are an easy way to wear an instantly chic outfit, even to the gym. Stars like Eva Longoria, Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have also arrived at workouts in matching ensembles in recent weeks.

Alessandra Ambrosio goes to the gym in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: GG/MEGA

Aside from her former Angel role, Ambrosio has starred in campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. Last year, the model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

Ambrosio’s personal shoe style contains a wide range of looks. The Brazilian personality can be frequently spotted in sneakers by Common Projects, Asics and Golden Goose. On the formal front, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps by the likes of Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, and Giuseppe Zanotti. The model’s also a fan of thong-toe sandals, having worn numerous pairs by Havaianas and Green Flip Flops throughout quarantine — in addition to high-heel versions from Gianvito Rossi.

Add gray sneakers to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nike Tanjun Sneakers, $55

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Brooks Levitate 4 Running Shoe, $110 (was $150)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima Monochrome Knit Sneaker, $100

