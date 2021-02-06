Alessandra Ambrosio Teams Her Summer-Ready Outfit With Chunky Chain Sandal Heels

While taking a stroll in nature on Friday, Alessandra Ambrosio embraced the Brazilian sunshine and styled a bright white ensemble with jewelry-inspired shoes.

The model wore the linen puff-sleeve top and linen midi wrap skirt from PatBo’s spring ’21 collection. These summer-ready pieces are both available for preorder for $295 and $450, respectively, on Patbo.com. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces and an accent bracelet.

For footwear, Ambrosio completed the beach-inspired outfit with the Catena high-heel sandal in the tan colorway from designer Serena Uziyel.

The elevated heels feature a 100% Italian leather construction with a trendy square toe shape and a towering 3.54-inch skinny heel. But their standout feature is a chunky chain accent in antique gold hardware across the leather toe strap. The sandals retail for $692 and are available for purchase on Serenauziyel.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Serena Uziyel Catena sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Serena Uziyel

Watch on FN

While chunky chain accessories are more commonly reserved for jewelry and handbags, Ambrosio proves with this look that the buzzy trend can appear polished and chic on footwear as well.

In 2021, heeled sandals in neutral hues appear to be Ambrosio’s go-to shoes for more-dressy occasions.

Over the past month, the model has gravitated toward the Gianvito Rossi Glaxia slingback sandals. On Feb. 1, she paired them with a white mini dress from Balmain, after styling them with another head-to-toe white ensemble from Alberta Ferretti’s spring ’21 collection just two days before.

When Ambrosio goes for a more-casual look, thong sandals are one of her go-to shoe styles, and she frequently reaches for her neutral pairs, particularly those from Havaianas. She is also known for her cool sneaker style and has donned styles from brands including Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour and Common Projects for her everyday outfits.

Embrace the model’s trendy sandal style and shop similar square-toe options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To Buy: &Other Stories Square Toe Sandals, $129.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Senso Maisy Slide Sandals, $149.

Click through this gallery to see more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s best street style looks over the years.