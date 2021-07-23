Alessandra Ambrosio Strikes a Pose in Metallic Purple Pants and White Leather Sneakers

Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest summer look was extra flashy — literally!

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel struck a pose for a stop-motion video on Instagram this week, wearing metallic purple pants by Isabel Marant. The Gilekla trousers came equipped with convertible suspenders, which Ambrosio tied around her waist as a belt. She added to her outfit’s high shine with the French brand’s matching Trisha bow top, in the same metallic purple hue as the pants; both pieces hailed from Marant’s ’80s-inspired Spring 2021 collection.

Ambrosio kept her accessories simple, accenting the bold ensemble with a sleek silver Omega watch and two thin gold bangle bracelets. Her trousers retail for $430 (on sale from $860) on NetAPorter.com.

Isabel Marant’s Gilekla trousers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The supermodel grounded her bright outfit with a pair of classic white leather sneakers. The shoes featured lace-up closures and rubber soles, ideal for secure daylong wear. Similar pairs of monochrome white kicks have become popular this season, notably Nike’s all-white Air Force 1 Low sneaker. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, and Emily Blunt have all been spotted in white sneakers from brands like Valentino, Axel Arigato, and Adidas in recent weeks, marking the style as a must-have shoe.

Ambrosio’s a major fan of on-trend shoes. This summer, the model celebrated beau Richard Lee’s birthday in sleek trending PVC sandals and a metallic mini skirt; she wore another pair of see-through sandals for a family dinner at Nobu Malibu, as well. Ambrosio was additionally spotted in another major shoe of the moment: square-toed mules. When Ambrosio wore the style to lunch, she selected a raffia version by Bottega Veneta that was paired with a bright orange blazer and cutoff denim shorts.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Along with her former Angel title, Ambrosio has modeled in ad campaigns for brands like Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, in 2020 with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including chic sneakers by Common Projects, Gucci and Golden Goose; chunky styles from brands like Asics, New Balance, and Rick Owens x Veja are her go-to’s for the gym. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps and heeled sandals by Serena Uziyel, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. Her casual footwear also comes in the form of flip-flops, usually by Havaianas or eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

