Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Comfy for a Scooter Ride in Baggy Sweater, Baby Blue Leggings and Slip-Ons

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio has been keeping things very casual this summer. From baby doll cotton dresses to floral dress shirts, the model is not ready to say farewell to sunny days. Today, Ambrosio was spotted on a scooter around Brentwood, Calif., donning a simple but chic outfit. She wore baby blue leggings, a cross-body bag, an oversized shirt, a cap, nude slip-on sneakers and dainty jewelry.

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted on a scooter in Brentwood, Calif. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Slip-on sneakers are some of the most preferred silhouettes due to their comfort and easiness to take off. Many high-end designer brands, from Gucci to Burberry, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton have included slip-on sneakers into their footwear lines.

Ambrosio’s summer wardrobe has been filled with neon-green bikinis, cutout mini dresses, slip-on woven mules, thong heels and double-strap sandals. Her footwear collection includes top brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Schutz. When she is off-duty, Ambrosio targets the casual side of her closet with Tkees sandals, Common Project sneakers and flip flops from Havaianas.

Alessandra Ambrosio drives a scooter in casual attire. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also has immersed herself in the swimwear industry with Gal Floripa, a swim capsule collection in collaboration with her sisters Gisele Cória and Aline Ambrosio. In addition, the model has conquered the shoe market with her collaboration with Melissa shoes.

Slide into comfort with these slip-on styles, inspired by Ambrosio.

CREDIT: COURTESY OF SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Goldie Embellished Leather Sneakers, $295

CREDIT: COURTESY OF J. CREW

Buy Now: J. Crew Road Trip Canvas Slip-On Sneakers, $39.50

CREDIT: COURTESY OF DSW

Buy Now: Kelly & Katie Efrim Slip-On Sneaker, $49.99