×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Comfy for a Scooter Ride in Baggy Sweater, Baby Blue Leggings and Slip-Ons

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
Alessandra Ambrosio out and about
2009
2010
2011
2011
View Gallery 63 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio has been keeping things very casual this summer. From baby doll cotton dresses to floral dress shirts, the model is not ready to say farewell to sunny days. Today, Ambrosio was spotted on a scooter around Brentwood, Calif., donning a simple but chic outfit. She wore baby blue leggings, a cross-body bag, an oversized shirt, a cap, nude slip-on sneakers and dainty jewelry.

Alessandra Ambrosio spotted on a scooter in Brentwood, CaPictured: Alessandra Ambrosio Ref: SPL5250286 310821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted on a scooter in Brentwood, Calif.
CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Slip-on sneakers are some of the most preferred silhouettes due to their comfort and easiness to take off. Many high-end designer brands, from Gucci to Burberry, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton have included slip-on sneakers into their footwear lines.

Ambrosio’s summer wardrobe has been filled with neon-green bikinis, cutout mini dresses, slip-on woven mules, thong heels and double-strap sandals. Her footwear collection includes top brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Schutz. When she is off-duty, Ambrosio targets the casual side of her closet with Tkees sandals, Common Project sneakers and flip flops from Havaianas.

Alessandra Ambrosio spotted on a scooter in Brentwood, CaPictured: Alessandra Ambrosio Ref: SPL5250286 310821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alessandra Ambrosio drives a scooter in casual attire.
CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also has immersed herself in the swimwear industry with Gal Floripa, a swim capsule collection in collaboration with her sisters Gisele Cória and Aline Ambrosio. In addition, the model has conquered the shoe market with her collaboration with Melissa shoes.

Slide into comfort with these slip-on styles, inspired by Ambrosio.

Stuart Weitzman
CREDIT: COURTESY OF SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Goldie Embellished Leather Sneakers, $295

J. Crew Slip on Sneakers
CREDIT: COURTESY OF J. CREW

Buy Now: J. Crew Road Trip Canvas Slip-On Sneakers, $39.50

Kelly and Katie
CREDIT: COURTESY OF DSW

Buy Now: Kelly & Katie Efrim Slip-On Sneaker, $49.99

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad