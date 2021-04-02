×
Alessandra Ambrosio Elevates Gym Style in a Neon Leggings Set & Classic Slip-On Sneakers

By Alexa Hempel
While on her way to a pilates class in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, Alessandra Ambrosio proved slip-on sneakers are an athleisure staple.

The Victoria’s Secret veteran donned a matching workout set paired with a knit cardigan, giving “model-off-duty” a whole new meaning. Her aqua-toned look elevated the slip-on sneakers that are bound to be a summer sell-out. 

Alessandra Ambrosio spotted in green leggings as she run errands in Santa Monica. 01 Apr 2021 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA743894_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alessandra Ambrosio spotted in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 1.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA
Pairing a linen cardigan with a neutral pair of slip-on sneakers, the mom of two just proved that comfort has never been chicer. Ambrosio accessorized with gold-toned jewelry and a lime green purse. The bright colors she sported assured that winter is officially over.

As we ease out of those quarantine house slippers, slip-on sneakers don’t force you to compromise comfort. Season after season, comfort always seems to be on-trend, so we’ve rounded up a few options to add to your wardrobe.

Chloé’s Slip-On Sneaker Retails for $495
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Although slip-ons aren’t limited to the warmer months, there’s nothing like a pair of crisp white sneakers to kick off summer. This $495 Chloé Sneaker meshes a scalloped lining with an embroidered logo elastic, proving elevated style can also be comfortable.

Prada Canvas Slip-On
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Substitute those platform heels with some platform slip-ons this summer. Designers like Prada (and the above $775 canvas sneakers) and Versace have been launching styles that make it easy to play up those more casual looks. Vans also offers a more price-friendly take as well for $55 at Nordstrom.

Vans Classic Slip-On
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Paying homage to comfy shoe lovers everywhere, Ambrosio just proved slip-on sneakers are essential. From grocery store runs to date nights out, this may just be the most versatile silhouette that will continue comfort-focused trends this season.

Click through the gallery to find more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s street style over the years.

