Alessandra Ambrosio Elevates Gym Style in a Neon Leggings Set & Classic Slip-On Sneakers

While on her way to a pilates class in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, Alessandra Ambrosio proved slip-on sneakers are an athleisure staple.

The Victoria’s Secret veteran donned a matching workout set paired with a knit cardigan, giving “model-off-duty” a whole new meaning. Her aqua-toned look elevated the slip-on sneakers that are bound to be a summer sell-out.

Alessandra Ambrosio spotted in Santa Monica, Calif., on April 1. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA Pairing a linen cardigan with a neutral pair of slip-on sneakers, the mom of two just proved that comfort has never been chicer. Ambrosio accessorized with gold-toned jewelry and a lime green purse. The bright colors she sported assured that winter is officially over.

As we ease out of those quarantine house slippers, slip-on sneakers don’t force you to compromise comfort. Season after season, comfort always seems to be on-trend, so we’ve rounded up a few options to add to your wardrobe.

Chloé’s Slip-On Sneaker Retails for $495 CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Although slip-ons aren’t limited to the warmer months, there’s nothing like a pair of crisp white sneakers to kick off summer. This $495 Chloé Sneaker meshes a scalloped lining with an embroidered logo elastic, proving elevated style can also be comfortable.

Prada Canvas Slip-On CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Substitute those platform heels with some platform slip-ons this summer. Designers like Prada (and the above $775 canvas sneakers) and Versace have been launching styles that make it easy to play up those more casual looks. Vans also offers a more price-friendly take as well for $55 at Nordstrom.

Vans Classic Slip-On CREDIT: Nordstrom

Paying homage to comfy shoe lovers everywhere, Ambrosio just proved slip-on sneakers are essential. From grocery store runs to date nights out, this may just be the most versatile silhouette that will continue comfort-focused trends this season.

