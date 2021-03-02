Alessandra Ambrosio Perfectly Balances Her Paisley Jumpsuit With Black Accessories & Coordinating Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio provided a fashion lesson on how to style intimidating patterns.

On Tuesday, the model stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing a paisley and floral-adorned jumpsuit. The look, which gives off a carpet-like aesthetic, featured a beige, red, green and orange colorway. While the look is chic, it can also be considered busy, making it somewhat challenging to style.

Ambrosio, however, provided the perfect tip by balancing out the jumpsuit with black accessories. Around her shoulder, Ambrosio sported a bag from Chanel. The style, which currently retails for $6,300 at TheRealReal.com, features an interlocking CC logo with a quilted pattern and chain-link accent. The bag is finalized with top and chain-link handle.

Alessandra Ambrosio out in Los Angeles on March 2. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s boots. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Next, Ambrosio added a black pageboy cap. As for footwear, she opted for a pair of sleek combat boots. The shoes featured a lace-up closure, rounded toe and a flap detail at the ankle. The black accessories and boots added a calm and classic touch to the look, allowing the jumpsuit to be the statement.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Santa Monica on Feb. 23. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA This wouldn’t be the first time Ambrosio has played around with patterns. In addition to floral looks, Ambrosio is also a fan of tie-dye. In February, Ambrosio brought back the quarantine-favorite trend by teaming a tie-dye hoodie with shorts and trendy thong sandals.

Aside from boots and thong sandals, Ambrosio has been known to rock other buzzy looks, including sneakers and transparent heels. Her go-to labels include Gianvito Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti, Common Projects, Golden Goose and Adidas. The Victoria’s Secret model, who has posed in campaigns for Schutz and Swarovski, also has her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa.

Shop similar combat boots as Alessandra Ambrosio with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Billini Xandro Combat Boot, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Clarks Orinoco 2 Combat Boot, $130

Click through the gallery to see Alessandra Ambrosio’s best street style looks through the years.