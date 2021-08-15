Alessandra Ambrosio Is Beachy-Chic in Green Crop-Top and Matching Skirt With Woven Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest date night look was totally summer-worthy.

While strolling with boyfriend Richard Lee after a date night at Nobu Malibu, the former Victoria’s Secret model wore a green ribbed set. Her long-sleeved top featured a square neckline and curved hem, while her skirt included a midi length and high waisted-silhouette. Ambrosio paired the matching pieces with beachy accessories, including layered gold necklaces, two asymmetric drop earrings, and a woven crossbody bag with a beaded handle.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee stroll in Malibu. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the model kept her footwear equally light with a pair of woven Bottega Veneta mules. The Stretch style was crafted from tan raffia, giving Ambrosio’s look an instantly beach-ready vibe. The shoes also featured 4.33-inch heels and twisted toe straps, adding additional texture to her ensemble — while also framing her matching green pedicure. Ambrosio’s mules retail for $1,376 on Farfetch.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee stroll in Malibu. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Ambrosio’s Bottega Veneta mules. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Bottega Veneta’s Stretch woven mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Mules are one of the season’s most popular shoes, due to their ventilated silhouette and ease to slip on and off. The style’s roots in early 2000’s and ’90s culture have also added to its fame, after the eras gained further traction from social media apps like TikTok. Stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa have all worn various styles this summer from brands like Aquazzura and The Attico. Ambrosio’s also no stranger to the shoe — in fact, she wore the same woven Bottega mules to lunch earlier this season.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee stroll in Malibu. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

Add a pair of woven sandals to your summer shoe rotation, inspired by Alessandra Ambrosio.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Brelanie mules, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Madewell Kiera mules, $111 (was $138).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Olivia sandals, $178.

Click through the gallery for more of Ambrosio’s boldest street style looks over the years.