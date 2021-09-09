Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Summer-Casual in a Vibrant Green Shirt Dress and Big-Toe Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio is saying farewell to summer today with a bold outfit in one of her New York City strolls. The Brazilian model was spotted in a silk shirt dress featuring a tie front on the waist, a nude crossbody purse and a pair of nude sandals. While the model is on-duty and working for runway shows like PatBo during New York Fashion Week, she keeps it casual during her leisure time.

Crisscross sandals have been one of summer’s major trends. From Karlie Kloss to Hailey Baldwin, celebrities are incorporating this silhouette into their outfits. Ambrosio’s crisscross style highlights a thick upper strap, toe ring and criss-cross straps for added support.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen walking around in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The model has been seen these past few weeks with similar designs. In a recent outing around Malibu, Calif., Ambrosio wore a woven mule by Bottega Veneta and square-toe heels in Venice Beach. Lately, she’s been inclining toward more open-toe sandals rather than closed-toe shoes.

Typically, she wears strappy stilettos, PVC sandals and thong heels. During red carpet events, Ambrosio goes for a more sophisticated silhouette with top brands like Michael Kors, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates the end of summer with a bold green shirt dress. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Currently, Ambrosio is back on the runway for New York Fashion Week modeling pieces for spring collections.

Transition to fall with a pair of nude sandals as inspired by Alessandra Ambrosio.

Buy Now: Gianvito Rossi Crisscross Strap Leather Sandals, $845

Buy Now: Tony Bianco Lilly Sandal, $170

Buy Now: RAYE Margaret Heel, $158

See more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s standout street style through the years.