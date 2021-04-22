Alessandra Ambrosio Makes an Earth Day Statement in Eco-Friendly Denim With and Espadrilles

Alessandra Ambrosio is keeping it casual in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was out to lunch at RD Kitchen, with her boyfriend Richard Lee, in an effortless ensemble. The Brazilian bombshell rocked hero pieces, such as a relaxed white tee and cropped boyfriend denim by sustainable Los Angeles brand ÉTICA, with an ivory shawl perfect for sudden weather shifts.

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: MEGA Investing in gold personalized jewelry — and layering each piece together — is also a unique way of adding your own individual spin to any simple uniform. Case in point: Ambrosio’s “A” necklace.

If you want to try the mini bag trend but keep it functional for everyday use, look no further than a black leather crossbody. Ambrosio’s purse is small, but not tiny, and has intricate straps that add a subtle pop of color to a neutral outfit.

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: MEGA You know summer is around the corner when you whip out espadrilles. Ambrosio opted for a white version that are flat and easy to wear while running errands or at the beach.

Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend going RD Kitchen in Los Angeles. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA Ambrosio doesn’t always opt for easygoing style. Last week, the supermodel rang in her 40th birthday in California with friends and family by hosting a Coachella-themed party. For the special day, Ambrosio broke out a peek-a-boo cutout dress from Mônot — similar styles range up to $1,600 — and see-through heels.

Spring into action and shop white espadrille flats inspired by Ambrosio’s look.

