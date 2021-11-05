Alessandra Ambrosio Masters Naked Dressing in Crystal Dress & Nude Sandals at amfAR Gala

Alessandra Ambrosio shimmered at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The 40-year old supermodel, who is no stranger to the naked dressing trend, dazzled in a sheer nude gown embellished with dripping crystals. The dress’ structured cape and plunging V-neckline added more drama to the show-stopping maxi.

The former Victoria Secret Angel’s blinged-out creation was courtesy of Elie Saab spring 2021 Haute Couture collection. Neutral open-toed sandals complete the barely-there look, which can be seen peeking through the sheer train.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Elie Saab. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The annual event, held at the Pacific Design Center, raised funds for AIDS research and education. The A-list likes of Addison Rae, Bebe Rexha, Paris Jackson, and Regina King were all in attendance this year.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses at the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Elie Saab Couture and nude sandals. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Typically, the Brazilian model opts for elegant gowns from luxury fashion houses like Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti when making an appearance on the red carpet.

For Ambrosio’s personal style, however, she tends to gravitate towards comfortable and efficient garments just like you and me. She sports activewear, eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily. She also has an affinity for clothing that has an island or boho-chic feel to it. Her footwear taste runs the gamut, from trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

See more of Alessandra Ambrosio’s style through the years.