Alessandra Ambrosio Is Ethereal-Chic in a Cutout Dress and Barely-There Heels

Alessandra Ambrosio finished off summer with a light and ethereal look.

The model posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her with her “boo,” Richard Lee. For the ensemble, Ambrosio wore an off-white dress that featured a peek-a-boo design and puffy yet flowing sleeves.

When it came down to the shoes, she wore a pair of clear, chunky heeled sandals that added the perfect touch of modernity and trendiness. The shoes incorporated two straps for maximum security.

For Ambrosio’s essential style, she tends to gravitate towards simple and efficient garments. She typically sports bright activewear, intricate bikinis, eye-catching bodysuits and edgy dresses. She also has an affinity for clothing that has an island or boho-chic aesthetic. To address her footwear, Ambrosio wears trendy silhouettes like square-toe mules, thong heels and sleek sneakers. When she graces red carpets, she put on gowns from luxury fashion brands like Michael Kors, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

The “Daddy’s Home 2” actress catapulted to fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. She also was the first spokesperson for the company’s Pink line in 2006. The model has also starred in campaigns for luxury fashion brands like Balmain and London Fog.

Slip on a pair of chunky, clear-heeled sandals and add a touch of trendiness to your outfits, inspired by Alessandra Ambrosio.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: INC International Concepts Women’s Makenna Two-Piece Clear Vinyl Dress Sandals, $80.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Isa Wedge Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Dillards

To Buy: Chelsea & Violet Joy Clear Square Toe Slingback Sandals, $70.

