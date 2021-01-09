Alessandra Ambrosio Proves Cut-Out Dresses & Thong Sandals Are the Perfect Beach Uniform

Alessandra Ambrosio makes the case for cut-out dresses paired with her go-to sandal style and proves to be this season’s resort-wear muse.

While enjoying the warm weather in Santa Catarina, Brazil, Ambrosio wore the PatBo Oasis cut-out beach dress in the blue colorway. The maxi-length garment features ruffled chiffon and stretched-jersey construction with a halter neckline and cut-out detailing along the ribcage. It retails for $750 and is available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel accessorized the vibrant dress with a white beaded necklace, silver dangling earrings, and stacked bracelets.

Here’s a closer look at the similar Prada sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the “Daddy’s Home” alumna teamed the ocean-ready look with a pair of metallic thong sandals in a silver colorway. The Prada Thong Sandals offer a similar aesthetic and retail for $595 on Prada.com.

It appears that PatBo’s cut-out dresses teamed with strappy neutral footwear are becoming Ambrosio’s go-to combination for 2021. To celebrate New Year’s Eve, the Brazil native teamed another cut-out maxi dress in a white colorway and styled it with a pair of barely-there shoes.

The media personality’s affinity for thong sandal silhouettes has been well-documented. On Jan. 7, Ambrosio wore a pair of her go-to Havaianas flip flop sandals with her bikini and slogan-embossed coverup while on the beach. She is also known for her cool sneaker style and frequently chooses pairs from brands including Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour and Common Projects. For more formal looks, the 39-year-old often selects heeled sandal options from Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi.

