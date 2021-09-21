Alessandra Ambrosio Gives Hiking a Sleek Twist in Alo Crop Top & Leggings With New Balance Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alessandra Ambrosio gives hiking a fashionable twist.

The model posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, which showed her hiking in Angels Landing Zion, Utah. Outfit-wise, Ambrosio wore a monochromatic ensemble by Alo that consisted of different pieces of activewear. She accessorized the look with stacked necklaces, a gold watch and sleek aviator-shaped sunglasses.

To address the footwear, Ambrosio donned a pair of white New Balance sneakers that have a sleek blue “N” emblem on each shoe. Although this particular design is not available, other pairs in the 327 silhouette are available at Newbalance.com.

For Ambrosio’s essential style, she tends to gravitate towards comfortable and efficient garments. She typically sports activewear, intricate bikinis, eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates and edgy dresses. She also has an affinity for clothing that has an island or boho-chic feel. Ambrosio wears trendy shoes like square-toe mules, thong sandals and sleek sneakers.

When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she shines in gowns from luxury brands like Michael Kors, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti.

The “Daddy’s Home 2” actress catapulted to fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017. She also was the first spokesperson for the company’s Pink line in 2006. The model has also starred in campaigns for Balmain and London Fog.

