Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Bold in Plunging Crystal-Embellished Gown & Slinky Sandals at Dundas x Revolve Holiday Party

Alessandra Ambrosio was among the guests at the Dundas x Revolve Holiday dinner party at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night. The event was also attended by fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel, Heidi Klum, and Lori Harvey.

The 40-year-old model opted for the Dundas x Revolve Harlow Maxi dress from the new holiday collection. The plunging look, done in crepe fabric with a metallic finish, features a crystal-embellished star brooch at the waist as well as crystal-embellished shoulder straps and a draped detail down the front with a thigh-high slit.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a flowing dress featuring a crystal-embellished star brooch from the new Dundas x Revolve holiday collection. CREDIT: MEGA

Ambrosio styled the blue flowing gown with a pair of slinky silver metallic ankle strap sandals boasting a pointed toe and high stiletto heel. The Brazilian-born model and mom-of-two also draped a navy fur coat over her shoulders to keep warm when she stepped out. Some jewelry and a glittering navy clutch bag pulled her head-turning look together.

Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend Richard Lee are spotted leaving Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, her man, fellow model Richard Lee, paired a black velvet blazer featuring satiny lapels over a black turtleneck with gray pants and classic black lace-up dress shoes.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee are seen walking arm in arm as they leave the Dundas x Revolve Holiday dinner on Dec. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

