Alessandra Ambrosio’s Chic Workout Gear Included an Alo Yoga Sports Bra, Leggings & Nike Sneakers

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the gym in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday in minimalist athleisure duds, including Alo Yoga’s Airlift Intrigue sports bra and legging in black as well as a contrasting sweatshirt and water bottle in white.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also held Alo Yoga’s District Trucker hat.

This Los Angeles-based yoga clothing brand is beloved by other celebs, too, such as Julianne Hough and Jennifer Garner. Kendall Jenner was the face of their first-ever “Holiday Jackets and Coats” campaign promoting its fall collection.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Alo Yoga sports bra, leggings and Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Ambrosio also accessorized with Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses as well as black-and white Nike sneakers that tied the entire look together.

Ambrosio’s personal style is activewear-heavy and she is frequently snapped leaving the gym. She wears eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops and edgy dresses on the daily. She also has an affinity for clothing that has an island or boho-chic feel to it. Her footwear taste runs the gamut, including trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots and sleek sneakers.

For the red carpet and high-fashion events, however, the Brazilian model opts for elegant gowns from luxury fashion houses like Balmain, Mugler, Versace, Alexandre Vauthier and Alberta Ferretti. She wore an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, that was dripping in crystals, to the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles last week. The dress’ structured cape and plunging V-neckline added more drama to the naked dress. Neutral open-toed sandals completed the barely-there look, which can be seen peeking through the sheer train.

See Alessandra Ambrosio’s standout street style through the years.

