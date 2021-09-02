Adriana Lima Dazzles in Daring Sequined Gown and Matching Silk Sandals at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adriana Lima stunned on the red carpet yesterday at the Venice Film Festival.

While attending the premiere of “Madre Paralelas” with beau Andre Lemmers, Lima wore a dazzling red gown by Etro. The sleeveless number, styled by Erin Walsh, was covered in sequins for a glamorous statement. It also featured daring front and side cutouts — as well as a thigh-high slit. The model paired the dress with a gold bracelet and drop earrings.

Adriana Lima walks the red carpet for the “Madres Paralelas” premiere at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Paolo Cotello/imageSPACE / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel went monochrome with a pair of red silk sandals. The shoes appeared to feature thin toe and ankle straps, as well as heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Their minimalist style allowed them to smoothly pair with the dress, while letting it make its own bold statement.

Adriana Lima walks the red carpet for the “Madres Paralelas” premiere at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Paolo Cotello/imageSPACE / MEGA

A closer look at Lima’s sandals. CREDIT: Paolo Cotello/imageSPACE / MEGA

Monochrome dressing has been a top trend this season. The styling hack involves pairing clothing and shoes in the same prints or colors to create a streamlined look. Lima isn’t the only star to give this a try; celebrities like Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Tracee Ellis Ross have all worn coordinated ensembles this summer, paired with matching shoes by Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Valentino.

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers walk the red carpet for the “Madres Paralelas” premiere at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Paolo Cotello/imageSPACE / MEGA Lima has a strong presence in the fashion world, due to her modeling legacy and current brand ambassador role with Schutz. She’s also served as an ambassador and designer for Puma since 2018.

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” Lima told FN in 2019. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

Slip on a pair of bold red sandals this season, inspired by Adriana Lima.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa sandals, $57 (was $69).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: 3.1 Phillip Lim Yasmine sandals, $196 (was $450).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Dercy sandals, $80 (was $89).

Click through the gallery for more of Adriana Lima’s bold street style over the years.