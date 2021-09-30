Adriana Lima Brings Back the 2000s Bandage Dress in Metallic Gold Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adriana Lima was glowing at the opening night of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

For the evening, the model wore a tangerine leather coat and a nude mini dress featuring a 2000s-inspired bandage wrap silhouette; she also added gold hoops to give her look an elegant feel.

To keep the same color pattern, Lima opted for a pair of classic gold sandals encompassing a buckle strap and nearly 4-inch heels to leverage the sleek coat’s tonality.

Adriana Lima at an evening celebrating the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Lima’s gold sandals have been a staple in the model’s wardrobe. She has worn similar styles on different red carpet and VIP events, such as Venice Film Festival. Though she recently traded her high heels for knee high-boots for the Savage x Fenty show, the supermodel always leans toward stilettos, towering heels and open-toe sandals.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s go-to brands include Gianvito Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Schutz, for which she has served as an ambassador. Her passion for footwear has led her to land campaigns with Schutz and collaborations with Puma, as well as launching a boxing-inspired collection.

A closer look at Adriana Lima’s footwear. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” Lima told FN in 2019. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

Adriana Lima CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Add some glitz to your wardrobe with these ankle-strap sandals, inspired by Adriana Lima.

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Saprendra Sandal, $98.95

Buy Now: A New Day Gillie Heels, $27.99

Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118

See Adriana Lima’s best street style looks through the years.