Adele Spills It All to Oprah in Crystal-Embellished Pantsuit & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Adele: One Night Only’

On Sunday night, Adele and Oprah Winfrey got together for the CBS television special “Adele: One Night Only.”

In anticipation of Adele’s fourth album, “30,” which will be released on Friday, the English singer was honest about how her life has changed since her last critically-acclaimed album “25” dropped in 2015.

The powerful duo met for the first time during the broadcast at Adele’s LA home, and later sat down to discuss everything Adele-related, from her recent and highly-reported weight loss, to the disappointment of her divorce along with the inside scope on her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele in a Christopher John Rogers suit and Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Joe Pugliese/CBS

For the interview portion of the two-hour program, the 15-time Grammy winner looked elegant in a white pantsuit adorned with rhinestone embellishments. The sharp look was custom-made for her by Christopher John Rogers, who cites Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michelle Obama as his high-profile clients.

She also had on an ivory camisole underneath the blazer and a pair of Christian Louboutin Claire 80 slingback pumps in white patent.

Adele in Schiaparelli haute couture. CREDIT: CBS

It wouldn’t be an Adele special without a mind-blowing performance — and she didn’t disappoint either. The show’s concert was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and she wore a Schiaparelli haute couture draped silk faille gown with black moon rock embroidered bustier. She accessorizes with custom Saturn pendant earrings also courtesy of Italian fashion house.

And of course, A-listers far and wide gathered to see her, including Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, and Drake. She sang her iconic hits as well as newbies such as “Easy on Me,” “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.”

See more of Adele’s style through the years.

